Israel's interference in Azerbaijan will complicate the situation: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that Azerbaijan should understand that in its relations with Israel, it would not receive anything more than in its relation with Iran.

Asked about the latest status of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, Afifeh Abedi told ILNA that “What can be inferred from the media environment is that the severity of harsh statements and verbal conflicts in the public space has been reduced to some extent, and probably the discussion about challenging and tension-causing issues has been moved to behind-closed-doors meetings.”

The relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan is under the influence of many obvious and hidden factors, she said, adding that groups in Baku are not only not interested in improving relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, but also tend to use every opportunity to further destroy this relationship.

Azerbaijan should understand that it in establishing relations with Israel does not receive anything more than in relations with Iran, she noted.

The increasing influence of Tel Aviv in Baku has negative security effects and consequences for the Republic of Azerbaijan, she emphasized.

While the peaceful relationship between Baku and Tehran will have positive strategic effects and consequences for the Republic of Azerbaijan, she added.

endNewsMessage1