Iraqi PM felicitates Iran Pres. Raisi on Eid al-Fitr

​Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has congratulated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan).

The Iraqi prime minister also congratulated the Iranian nation on the occasion during his phone call with President Raisi on Saturday night.

The Iraqi PM also underlined the need for upgrading the level of bilateral ties between Baghdad and Tehran in accordance with the existing capacities, as well as historical and cultural commonalities.

President Raisi also congratulated the Iraqi prime minister, cabinet members, and nation on the celebration, saying that the full implementation of the Baghdad-Tehran agreements will upgrade the level of cooperation to a new level.

In recent days, many world leaders, including the Indian prime minister, presidents from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan as well as Oman’s Sultan, Kuwait’s Emir and deputy emir, president and vice president of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated President Raisi on Eid al-Fitr in separate messages.

