UAE president, vice-presidents, gov't felicitate Raisi on Eid Fitr occasion

​The president of the United Arab Emirates and his deputies and government in separate messages addressed to President Ebrahim Raisi felicitated the Fitr Eid to him.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai and vice president, and the UAE cabinet in three separate messages addressed to President Raisi sincerely wished him the best on the Fitr Eid occasion.

They prayed to Almighty Allah for his health and showering of Divine blessings on Islamic and Arab nations of the grand Islamic Ummah (nation).

