Supreme Leader: Enemy seeking to polarize Iranian nation

​The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the enemy has always sought to polarize the Iranian nation, asking the student community, in particular, to be vigilant.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in Tehran on the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday while receiving a group of university students and campaigners of student movements.

He said that the enemy has always sought to polarize the Iranian nation, asking the student community, in particular, to be vigilant.

“Student activities should not polarize the student community and the country. Their demands should be realistic and accompanied by scientific and practical solutions,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“The enemy's strategy is to make us distrustful of ourselves. There are certainly some problems inside the country, but I do not accept [the idea] that the primary source of despair is internal. Problems do not discourage motivated and enthusiastic students. They study and fight to solve the problems,” he pointed out.

Addressing the question of whether a referendum would be considered on certain issues, the Leader suggested the country faced many issues and holding a referendum would be impossible.

“Is it even possible to have a referendum on various issues in the country? Where in the world do they do this? Do all the people who are supposed to participate in the referendum have the ability to analyze that issue?” he said.

Further in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei advised the Iranian youth to be aware of the fact that they are the target of “great animosity” by the enemy.

Elaborating on the reason why the arrogant powers and Zionists, which dominate the United States and Europe, have targeted the Iranian youth, the Leader said, “Without the presence, work, and motivation of the youth, officials cannot accomplish anything.”

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said, “It has been these young people who have achieved great things in various battlefields and arenas.”

