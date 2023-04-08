Greater Islamic proximity needed to counter Zionist regime aggression: Iran's president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a phone talk with his Turkish counterpart on Friday that greater proximity among Islamic countries is needed to counter the aggressions of the Zionist regime.

President Raisi made the remarks in his Friday evening phone talk with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which he congratulated the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iranian president condemned the recent Zionist regime's aggressive moves in Al Aqsa Mosque, and its extension into Syria and Lebanon, and asked for greater proximity among Islamic countries to counter that regime's aggressions.

The president referred to the criminal acts of the Israeli regime against the Palestinians, especially the Muslims who were praying in the Al Aqsa Mosque.

He asked for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to study ways to counter the notorious acts of the Zionist regime.

President Raisi emphasized the need to respect the territorial integrity of the regional countries and said that the best way to counter terrorist and separatist moves is supporting the national sovereignty of regional countries.

President Erdogan, for his part, felicitated the coming of Ramadan month, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's humanitarian aid to Turkey's quake victims, and condemned the recent Zionist regime's aggressive moves in Al Aqsa Mosque and against the oppressed Palestinian people.

Erdogan, meanwhile, said that he agreed with President Raisi on the need for greater proximity among Islamic countries in the framework of the OIC for the purpose.

