Iran Reiterates Support for Peace in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian voiced Tehran’s support for any political solution to the crisis in Yemen that would ensure a lasting ceasefire and lift the humanitarian blockade on the Arab country.

In a meeting in Tehran on Monday, Amirabdollahian and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg talked about ways for the peaceful settlement of the Yemen crisis.

Amirabdollahian underlined that Iran supports the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen as well as the removal of the inhumane siege of the country and the resolution of the crisis in line with humanitarian issues and within the framework of dialogue among Yemeni factions, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He noted that Iran backs any negotiation that helps establish peace and stability in Yemen.

The foreign minister further reaffirmed Iran’s support for the efforts of the UN secretary general and his move to dispatch a special envoy in order to pursue the matter.

For his part, Grundberg called on Iran to support the UN’s efforts to establish peace in Yemen.

He stressed that the UN is serious about focusing on finding a political solution to the Yemen crisis.

