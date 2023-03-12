Iran, Uzbekistan Agree to Develop Transport, Transit Ties

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan agreed to boost their bilateral ties in the fields of transit and transportation and also implementation of the Ashgabat Agreement.

Accordingly, a trade-economic delegation from Uzbekistan and the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development on Sunday agreed on the implementation of a comprehensive program to expand bilateral transit and transport cooperation.

In a joint meeting with Uzbekistan’s Negotiating Team and Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiar Saidov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash pointed to the transit sector as one of the important and strategic fields of cooperation between the two countries and said Iran and Uzbekistan enjoy high potential in boosting hybrid transport and development of transit ties.

Turning to the possibility of a boom in the sea economy at southern Iranian ports, Bazrpash stated that Uzbekistan’s request for taking membership in the Chabahar Agreement has been accepted.

Uzbekistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the fulfillment agreements reached between the two countries last year and emphasized that “transport” and “logistics” are the main pivot of economic ties between the two countries.

Bakhtiar Saidov went on to say that the volume of cargo transportation between Iran and Uzbekistan has considerably increased.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to facilitate rail and road transport activities by reducing tariffs and also ease the transit condition for truck drivers of the two countries.

endNewsMessage1