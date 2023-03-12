Lebanese parliament speaker welcomes Tehran-Riyadh thaw of relations

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has welcomed a China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties after seven years of icy relations, Al-Ahd News reported on Saturday.

He said he was sure that the will for convergence and agreement would inevitably prevail over the desire to diverge.

Berri congratulated the leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia for reaching this accord.

He believed that the pact was most needed by the region to maintain its current condition and form a successful and sustainable future.

Tehran and Riyadh severed ties in 2016 after angry protesters rushed into Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the Saudi execution of a prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

