Iran-Saudi resumption of diplomatic ties will lead to other developments: Expert

An expert on Saudi Arabia has said that Saudi Arabia is a key and important country in the Islamic and Arab world that can’t be ignored and that the Saudi-Iran deal can lead to the improvement of relations between Iran and other countries in the region too.

Evaluating the recent deal on the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Javad Heirannia told ILNA that the issue of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is in the security order framework that the U.S. is seeking in the region which supports dialogue.

The region is no longer vital for the U.S., he said, adding that the countries in the region also understood this fact, and because of that Saudi Arabia has resorted to negotiations with Iran and solving the problems.

Asked about the mediation of China that led to the Iran-Saudi deal, he answered that I think that no country other than China could have given guarantees to both sides.

Whenever Iran or any other country in the region feels a sense of insecurity, the region will not reach stability, he noted.

He underlined that Saudi Arabia is a key and important country in the Islamic and Arab world that can’t be ignored and this deal can lead to the improvement of relations between Iran and other countries in the region too.

