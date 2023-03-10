Ulyanov: Board of Governors' non-issuance of resolution a positive move

Russia's envoy at Vienna-based international organizations said the IAEA Board of Governors did not issue an anti-Iran resolution, which was a positive step, and the IAEA chief's recent Tehran visit aimed at problem-solving was another.

Speaking with Qatar's Aljazeera News Network, Mikhail Ulyanov emphasized that the fact that the IAEA Board of Governors did not issue a resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had a successful visit to Tehran, which opened windows towards resolving some problems are positive developments.

Ulyanov said that the Americans and the Europeans are now creating obstacles in the way of reviving the nuclear deal with Iran, adding, "The agreement's text is almost ready and only a few lines are in need of further negotiations."

He reiterated, "I do not think the Americans will come back to the negotiating table in predictable future, while without an agreement the threat of outbreaking tensions is very high and this might lead to engagements in the region."

After Rafael Grossi's Tehran visit the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a joint statement, announcing that regarding the remaining protocol issues about three locations, Iran has announced readiness for continued cooperation, presentation of information, and greater access for surveying the remaining protocol issues.

