Iran, Kuwait discuss expansion of bilateral relations

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi and Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani, in a meeting on Sunday, explored ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

During the meeting in Kuwait city, the Iranian ambassador and the Kuwaiti deputy foreign minister underlined the need for the further expansion of mutual cooperation.

The government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has emphasized that it prioritizes the broadening of bilateral relations with the neighboring countries, including the Persian Gulf littoral states.

