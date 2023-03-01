FM: Int'l support for Iran's hosting of Afghan immigrants very little

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in Geneva that international support for Iran's hosting of Afghanistan immigrants has been very little and inappropriate, keeping in mind the increased expenses.

Amirabdollahian on Tuesday evening met with the heads and high-ranking officials of the international humanitarian organizations based in Geneva, including the UNHCR, the International Migration Organization, the Red Cross, and the UN Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Office altogether in a public meeting.

The meeting was after the Iranian foreign minister's series of intensive meetings with world officials in Geneva, and in it he referred to the political and social status in Afghanistan, particularly during the past 18 months, which has led to unprecedented increased immigration of them to Iran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan immigrants during the past four decades, and yet, unfortunately the extent of the international support has been quite inappropriate with the increased expenses in these years, and covered only a very little extent of the expenses for the purpose," he added.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the new human catastrophes must not lead to forgetting the former one, such as the humanitarian aids for Afghanistan and as an aftermath, in that country's neighbors.

Amirabdollahian said that the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US have left devastating effects on the financial supporters for shouldering the hosting expenses for the citizens of Afghanistan, and therefore, it is necessary that the international organizations will in order to prevent the negative effects of the sanctions, increase the international support for those refugees.

The international organizations' heads in the meeting appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's cooperation with them and reiterated that the continuation of such cooperation is necessary.

They also promised to increase the efforts aimed at fair distribution of each country's hosting share of the immigrants and to prevent the influence of the sanctions on humanitarian activities.

The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday morning arrived in Geneva to participate in the 52nd UN Human Rights Council Conference atop a diplomatic delegation.

Amirabdollahian on Monday evening gave is lecture at that conference.

