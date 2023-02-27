Pres. Raisi: Iraq should not be platform for plots, threats against neighbors

President Ebrahim Raisi said Iraq should no be a platform for hatching plots or posing security threats against its neighbors, adding that Iran supports Iraq's efforts for economic and military reconstruction.

President Raisi made the comment in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Defense Minister General Sabet Muhammad Saeed Reza Al Abbasi, adding, "The border of Iran and Iraq are friendship and cooperation borders, and the Islamic Republic of Iran considers Iraq's security its own security and supports the security and stability of that country."

The Iraqi defense minister, too, appreciated Iran's full support for the Iraqi nation during the invasion of the aliens, and their ISIS agents, arguing, "Baghdad will never permit the opportunists to threaten or make insecure the two countries' borders."

General Sabet Muhammad Saeed Reza Al Abbasi appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the Iraqi government and nation during the hard times, asking for the continuation of that support during the reconstruction process of Iraq.

