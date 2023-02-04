Commander: IRGC real might to humiliate, defeat enemy on event day

​The Commander of the IRGC Navy said if the enemy will dare to attack Iran, IRGC's response at the war front and on the event day will be spectacular and will defeat them humiliatingly.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali-Reza Tangsiri who was speaking at a memorial service for 313 martyrs of Kordkooy Township, said, "In the epic of the Sacred Defense War (against Iraqi occupier forces) there were hidden treasures such as Martyr Ebrahim Hadi, and the rest of the martyrs, who created an ocean of altruism with pearls and jewels that shine eternally."

Commander Tangsiri emphasized that trusting in Almighty Allah and the generous blessings of the infallible Imams (SA), we fear no enemy, nor any superpower, just as we learned from our martyrs during the years of the Sacred Defense War, to rely merely on Grace of God, with no backing from any superpower, and yet equipped with the best military facilities.

Referring to the power and precision of IRGC Navy Cruise missiles, he reiterated, "We also have our advanced version of IRGC speed boats, advanced fortified drone with high technical capabilities, whose capacities we cannot declare for security reasons now. But the great people of Islamic Iran should know that the real might of the combatants of Islam will at the battlefield and on the event day if the enemy will dare to attack Iran, humiliate, stop and crash them."

He said that those days when the United States used to make aggressive moves in Iran have passed long ago when we were still not capable of facing them, but today the Americans even do not dare to tell us what to do and what not to do.

The IRGC Navy commander added that in recent unrests, too, we noticed that the rioters did not chant slogans against the government, and did not care about the existing deficiencies, but only targeted the two foundations of IRGC and the Supreme Leader, but the sagacious Iranian nation did not leave their leader alone.

