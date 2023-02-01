Netanyahu's return to power is not good signal for Iran: Expert

The former deputy of the foreign ministry has said that given the influence and cooperation of Israel with the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, Iran should be more focused on continuing its way and keeping the country stronger.

Evaluating the recent developments between Iran and its neighbors, Ebrahim Rahimpoor said that it is for some time that we have had problems with neighbors and the region.

This is not for two or last three days or even last week or this current government in Iran but it is a considerable time that these problems have been created, he said,

He added that neighbors are important because they can be both beneficial and harmful.

Asked about the possibility of any war in the region, he answered that the recent elections in Israel and the return of Netanyahu to power are not good signals.

Given the influence and cooperation of Israel with the Persian Gulf's Arab countries, we should be more focused on continuing our way and keeping our country stronger.

