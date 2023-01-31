Supreme Leader pays tribute to late Imam Khomeini

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mausoleum of the father of the Islamic Revolution, in downtown Tehran, on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Imam Khomeini.

The Supreme Leader was present in the Imam Khomeini mausoleum to pray and recite Quran to pay homage to the late Imam Khomeini on the eve of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Then, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the Islamic Revolution and the war-time martyrs buried at Behesht-e Zahra, a cemetery in the south of Tehran.

