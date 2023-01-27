Iran reacts strongly to Iraqi officials use of fake name for Persian Gulf

​Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday that using a fake name for the Persian Gulf is contrary to the rule of a friendly neighborhood and excellent bilateral relations.

"In order to attract the amicable feelings of the others one should not spend from the rich capital of historical solidarity with other regional countries," added the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Nasser Kanaani also asked the Iraqi officials to correct that highly intriguing approach.

Two top Iraqi officials had in their recent remarks used a fake name for the always Persian Gulf, pleasing the enemies of regional peace and stability.

