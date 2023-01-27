Top Iranian official slams burning Holy Quran in Stockholm

​Deputy chief of the Iranian Judiciary and secretary of the High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi in his tweeter account slammed the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

"The deafening silence of the so-called champions of human rights vis-à-vis the desecration of the Holy Quran is a blatant illustration of incitement to hatred & the proliferation of violence against Muslims. Such behaviors have nothing to do with the right to freedom of opinion," Gharibabadi wrote on his tweeter account.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, condemns in the strongest terms the vile act of burning the holy Quran by far-right activists in Stockholm, Sweden.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that some European countries, under trumped-up allegations, are allowing extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities. He noted that these countries are institutionalizing anti-Islamism and Islamophobia in their societies in spite of their beautiful human rights slogans.

Such measures have nothing to do with the freedom of expression and opinion, he added.

The public opinion of the Muslim world expects the Swedish Government to prevent the repetition of such anti-Islamism acts and not let those hurting the feelings of Muslims go unpunished, he noted.

