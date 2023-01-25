Uzbekistan Eager to Use Iran’s Technological, Industrial Achievements

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev hailed Iran’s scientific and industrial advances, saying his country is willing to take advantage of Iran’s experiences in various technological fields.

In a meeting in Tashkent on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the Uzbek president talked about the future of bilateral relations as well as issues of regional and international significance.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian pointed to the key issues on the agenda of both countries, including a visit by the Uzbek president to Iran, a trip to Tehran in the upcoming spring by the Uzbek parliament chief, and the second session of the Joint Security Cooperation Commission in Tehran and the 15th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of Iran and Uzbekistan. He also called for the development of economic and trade ties between the two countries.

He stressed the need to sign a preferred trade agreement aimed at promoting bilateral ties as well as activating the 18 documents signed between the two states during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Samarkand, where he joined a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, the Uzbek president sent greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian president, welcoming Tehran’s official invitation for a visit.

He said the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan are growing and moving forward in different fields.

The Uzbek president also called for the formation of a joint committee by the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to draw up a road map for economic cooperation.

Mirziyoyev also praised Iran’s progress in the areas of science and industry despite all the sanctions in place against the Islamic Republic, saying Uzbekistan should benefit from Iran’s valuable experiences in the fields of technology, industry and knowledge-based firms.

He also emphasized the need for the implementation of the documents inked in Samarkand.

He said the prospect of relations between the two countries is bright and promising.

Mirziyoyev added that the issue of Afghanistan is a common concern of its neighbors, announcing that the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors will soon hold a meeting in Tashkent to exchange views on the situation in the country.

