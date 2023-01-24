Pakistani, Iranian FMs meet in Tashkent

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Uzbekistan’s capital on Tuesday.

Amirabdollahian and Zardari held talks on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers in Tashkent.

The two foreign ministers of the neighboring countries discussed bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

The 26th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM) was held on January 24, 2023.

The delegations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan (host) as well as ECO Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri took part in the 26th meeting.

