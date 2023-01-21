Amirabdollahian: Iran always concerned about women, children of war-torn countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is concerned about the situation of women and children in Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, as well as the countries that are at war.

Addressing the first International Congress for the Women of Influence in Tehran, Amirabdollahian hailed Jamileh Alamolhoda, the spouse of the Iranian President for initiating the congress which paved the way by providing an opportunity for respected ladies from all over the world to share their views.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is working with all its might at the level of the president and foreign ministers to establish peace in Ukraine.

"In the past, some Western politicians tried to expel Iran from the UN Women's Commission despite the important position of women in more than four decades of victory of Islamic Revolution, but depriving Iran of membership in this commission has not and will not have an effect on the special focus of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the promotion of women's status and the more effective role of women in political، social، cultural, scientific, artistic and international activities in Iran," he added.

Iranian foreign minister said the first virtual secretariat of the congress was held in Tehran and the second meeting will be held in one of the host countries in the future. The First International Congress for Women of Influence opened here on Friday with the participation of women from different countries.

300 foreign guests from China, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Pakistan, Cameroon, Serbia, Armenia, Sweden, Bulgaria, South Africa, Syria, Lebanon, and Russia, including 70 female officials, have attended the event that is to continue for a day.

The conference will be held at three levels: cultural figures, scientific and celebrity; ministers; and first ladies.

In the morning program of the congress, Jamileh Alamolhoda, the spouse of the Iranian President, and her counterparts from Armenia, Burkina Faso, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Guinea, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as well as the chair of the Central Council of women of Turkmenistan and special envoy for the president of Syria will deliver speeches.

The foreign guests are also slated to participate in an exhibition displaying the latest achievements of Iranian women.

According to Vice President for Women's Affairs Ensiyeh Khazali, 10 agreements and MoUs will be inked on the sidelines of the conference with the foreign countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also held talks with the foreign guests of the congress last night.

