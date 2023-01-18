South Korea wants to expand relations with Iran: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that South Korea has an opportunity-oriented vision toward Iran and it is seeking to be on the path of developing the relationship with Tehran.

Speaking with ILNA, Abed Akbari evaluated the reason for the president of South Korea’s intrusive words against Iran in his recent visit to the UAE, saying that Yoon Suk-yeol is a businessman, pragmatist, and economically-minded person and he is not much familiar with the equations of international relations.

It seems that he took these hostile stances because of a lack of information on regional and international developments, he added.

South Korea has a macro and strategic view of Iran and evaluation of Seoul’s foreign policy has shown that they want to expand their 60 years of relations with Iran and to use Iran’s opportunity, he noted.

He also emphasized that South Korea has an opportunity-oriented vision toward Iran and it is seeking to be on the path of developing the relationship with Tehran.

