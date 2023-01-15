IAEA monitoring activities in Iran are unprecedented: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that the U.S. and Israel are the ones who created problems for Iran in the IAEA and they should solve them.

That it is said that the negotiation are closed means that they want to say that Iran should answer the questions of the IAEA, Hassan Beheshti Pour told ILNA.

He added that anyway the coming of Mr. Rafael Grossi to Iran may lead to finding new solutions so that Iran could give an exact answer to the IAEA to convince them.

Of course, the party with whom we believe we can solve these issues politically is the U.S., he said, adding that because the U.S. and Israel are the ones who created the case.

So as they have created these issues they should close this case because it doesn’t have any reality, he emphasized.

Technically, there is no dead end and they can find a solution provided that both sides show a willingness to solve the problems, he noted.

Asked about whether there is any willingness on both sides to solve the problems, he answered that I’m sure of Iran but there is ambiguity on the willingness of Mr. Rafael Grossi because he has a negative view toward Iran.

“But it is in favor of the IAEA to reach a conclusion because the control and monitoring that the agency is imposing on Iran are unprecedented in the history of the International Atomic Agency," he said.

