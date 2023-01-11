Iraqi PM: Tehran, Baghdad enjoy historical ties

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani described the relations between Iran and Iraq as historical and based on cultural, religious, and social commonalities.

Speaking to German media, Al-Sudani said that the two countries enjoy historical relations and over 1,200 km of common borders.

He added that Iran has supported Iraq since 2003 political developments in the country and also helped Iraq in fighting ISIS.

He went on to say that Tehran and Baghdad have positive relations in the framework of cooperation management and with no interference in internal affairs.

