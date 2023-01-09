Iran president reacts to nonsense words of Biden, blasts Charlie Hebdo's insulting Move

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that recent remarks by US President Joe Biden where he had said that the world is a “patch on our jeans” are reflective of a return to the US colonial culture and evidence of the country’s hidden pharaonic nature.

The president said that American officials hide this wild nature behind deceptive gestures in defense of human rights and women's rights.

President Raisi, who was speaking at a cabinet session, said that such nonsense remarks by American officials are not said for the first time and have also been said in the past.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president referred to the heinous act move by a French publication in insulting the religious leaders and human and religious values ​​of the Iranian people, noting that resorting to insults under the pretext of freedom is clear evidence of the absurdity of the insulters’ logic and their despair at the fruition of the conspiracy of chaos and insecurity in Iran.

