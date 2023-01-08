Iran urges France to respect nations, religious sanctities

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has called on the French statesmen to observe the rights of other countries in terms of respecting religious sanctities and internal affairs.

Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday that France with its dark history of colonialism, violation of human rights, and freedom of speech inside and outside of the country does not have the right to shamelessly insult the religious sanctities of other countries and nations, and followers of divine religions under the pretext of freedom of speech.

What the current French statesmen should observe is the obvious and fundamental principles of international relations, including mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, and respect for national religious values and sanctities of others, the spokesman added.

The French satirical weekly magazine of Charlie Hebdo, which once insulted the Holy Prophet to pursue Islamophobia, has recently desecrated the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The sacrilege has triggered numerous criticism from Iranian figures and entities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which summoned the French ambassador to Tehran to express strong condemnation.

