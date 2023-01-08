Iran, Iraq to probe into martyrdom case of General Soleimani

Iranian Judiciary's Deputy Chief for International Affairs and Secretary General of the Islamic Republic of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that a joint judicial committee of Iran and Iraq for probing into the martyrdom case of Iran’s Lt. General Qassem Soleimani is scheduled to convene on Monday (January 9).

The committee will convene in Tehran on Monday in which judicial delegations from Iran and Iraq will further discuss the 2020 martyrdom of General Soleimani, the official said.

The two delegations will review the implementation of the decisions made during the previous three rounds of committee sessions and will also exchange further data about the case, he added.

Gharibabadi noted that as Iran has finished investigating the case, an indictment for prosecuting the perpetrators and all those behind this crime “at any level” will be presented within the next two or three weeks.

Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of IRGC Quds Force, was martyred in a US drone attack near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

