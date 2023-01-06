Iran FM calls for establishing legal mechanism to stop sacrileges against Islamic sanctities

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah on Thursday called for the establishment of a legal mechanism to stop sacrileges against Islamic sanctities.

During the telephone conversation on Thursday, Amirabdollahian and Al Sabah discussed bilateral relations besides regional and international issues, including the recent desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime and the sacrilegious move by a notorious French magazine.

Condemning the recent desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime, Amirabdollahian called for coordination and joint efforts by Islamic states to preserve the historical and legal status of al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed establishing legal mechanisms in this regard to stop insulting Islamic sanctities.

He reiterated the need to strengthen regional cooperation for reaching regional peace and stability.

Al-Sabah, for his part, stressed the Kuwaiti government's consistent stance on the Palestinian issue and strongly condemned the Zionist regime's recent desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

He welcomed the Islamic Republic of Iran's initiative on coordinated action by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to halt the Zionist regime's offensive attempts that endanger peace and stability in the region.

Referring to the black history of the notorious French magazine insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he condemned its sacrilegious move and stressed that insulting religious leaders are an insult to all Muslims.

The two sides emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and welcomed the upcoming meeting of the High Commission for Joint Cooperation between the two states.

