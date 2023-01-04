short link
Iran FM slams French magazine's insulting act

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a message condemned the French magazine's insulting act in publishing a caricature against religious and political authority.

The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing a caricature against religious and political authority will not remain without a decisive and effective response, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

We will not allow the French government to cross a line, he added.

They have definitely chosen the wrong path.  We have already put this publication on the sanctions list, he noted.

