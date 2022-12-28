Iran FM says will deliver Raisi’s message to Omani Sultan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters upon arriving in the Omani capital of Muscat on Tuesday that he is carrying a message from President Ebrahim Raisi to Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Amirabdollahian said Tehran and Muscat have always been engaged in discussions on international, regional, and bilateral issues.

“Oman is a center of regional dialogue on a diversified range of issues and high-ranking Omani authorities have always played a considerate role in relation to regional crises,” said the Iranian top diplomat.

He said his Muscat visit will be an opportunity to review ties between Iran and Oman and to follow up on bilateral agreements that need to be speeded up.

Amirabdollahian said his discussions in Muscat will also cover crises in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

endNewsMessage1