Borrell seeking to keep the door open for diplomacy with Iran: expert

An expert on international relations has said that Josep Borrell is trying to keep the negotiations channel with Iran open in any situation.

Sasan Karimi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that regarding the inconclusive JCPOA revival talks, the European Union's foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell is trying to keep the negotiations channel with Iran open in any situation.

He added that “in the short term and regarding the current equations, I think it’s unlikely that we will see a positive and remarkable event in the field of nuclear diplomacy.”

In fact, Iran and the West want to throw the ball in each other's court more than anything and portray themselves as supporters of tolerance and problem-solving, he noted.

Regarding Iran’s next steps, Karimi noted that in the short term Iran should focus on solving issues with the IAEA.

Asked whether the U.S. and Biden are seeking the JCPOA revival or that is not on their agenda, he answered that it doesn't seem that U.S. foreign policy is so flexible.

