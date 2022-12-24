By presenting an angry face to Iran, Saudi Arabia does not see any benefit in resuming talks; expert

A professor of political science at Georgetown University stated that France, Germany, and the European Union in general are trying to reduce the tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ILNA, Mehran Kamrava said that both France, Germany, and the European Union in general are trying to reduce the tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Tehran's desire for this reduction of tension is a little more than that of Riyadh, because from the point of view of Saudi Arabia, Iran's return to the international arena is not beneficial for this country, and as long as they can show an angry and warlike face from Iran in the world arena, in the Persian Gulf and the European Union, there is no benefit for them in negotiating with Tehran.

"Therefore, the idea of reducing tension is not an issue, but the issue is, what are the benefits for both sides by entering into direct or indirect negotiations, which in Saudi Arabia's calculations, the circle of these benefits is less, and that is why Riyadh behaves much more cautiously", he added.

"It is clear that both countries want to gain their interests at the regional and international level, but it is not clear to what extent they can reach an agreement because each country has a different goal and view of returning to negotiations to reduce tension", he concluded.

endNewsMessage1