Iran, Pakistan discuss border security

Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and the newly appointed Pakistani Army chief Lieutenant General Asim Munir, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, reviewed border security and the fight against terrorism.

During the conversation, the two sides expressed hope for turning the joint border into a border of friendship and brotherhood.

The Iranian General congratulated the new Pakistani Army chief on his appointment to the post.

General Bagheri referred to the expansion of defensive and security cooperation between the two countries and said that such cooperation has to be increased.

endNewsMessage1