Iran FM arrives in Amman to attend Baghdad Conference

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Amman, Jordan, early on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to take part in a second edition of the Baghdad Conference.

Upon arrival, Amirabdollahian was welcomed by Jordanian foreign ministry and military officials.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to address the Baghdad Conference to share Iran’s views about the development of Iraq and its security. He will also hold meetings with some of the foreign officials participating in the event.

