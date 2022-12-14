IRGC Comdr: Iranians have chosen strength

Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salaami said that the Iranians have chosen to be powerful.

Political independence is a God-given blessing that cannot be achieved without the power to produce, Salaami said.

We are aware of the fact that foreigners will never make us a present of independence, power, dignity, and glory, he added.

The Iranian nation’s greatness lies in perseverance and seriousness in the production of science and technology, Iranians, he noted.

We are a country that has decided to live without being affected by foreigners and enemies' determination, Salaami said.

He stressed that independence means not accepting the influence of others' will.

We want to act based on our own national will and the enemy wants exactly the opposite, he said.

endNewsMessage1