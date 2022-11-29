Agent of an Arab intelligence service arrested in southern Iran: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has arrested an agent of an unnamed Arab intelligence service as he was planning to carry out sabotage in the country’s south.

An IRGC statement issued on Tuesday said that the intelligence unit of the force had arrested the agent in Bandar Lengeh, a port on the Persian Gulf coast that is located to the west of the province of Hormozgan.

The statement said that the agent was working for the intelligence service of a Persian Gulf “reactionary state”, a term frequently used by Iranian authorities in recent years to identify certain Arab countries in the region with close links to Western powers.

It said the agent was planning to sow insecurity in Bandar Lengeh, a city of over 30,000 people located 240 kilometers from the provincial capital of Bandar Abbas.

