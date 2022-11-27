Iraqi premier to visit Iran soon

Prime minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani is going to visit Tehran in the coming days at an invitation by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Informed sources have told IRNA correspondents in Iraq that the visit would be held in the near future, but the exact time of the trip is not yet precise.

On Saturday, Al Sudani received Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohamad Kazem Al-e Sadeq in Baghdad, when the envoy extended the Iranian president's invitation for the Iraqi prime minister's visit to Tehran.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

The Iraqi premier's media office announced that they discussed joint economic and investment cooperation, underlining the need for keeping on negotiations between officials from both sides on security issues in order to preserve the sovereignty of both countries and consolidate the interests of the two nations and regional security.

