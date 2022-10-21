Iran FM calls for respecting territorial integrity of Caucasus states

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that respect for the territorial integrity of the Caucasus countries should be considered a principle.

Amirabdollahian met and held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on Thursday.

The two sides discussed the most important bilateral and international issues.

Thanking Armenian officials for their warm welcomes, Amirabdollahian said that today is the second meeting shortly after the meeting in New York, which shows the good ties between the two states.

Referring to the opening of the first consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan, southeast Armenia, he noted that it is another sign of the depth of the developments and relations between the two neighboring countries.

Emphasizing Iran’s explicit opposition to the geopolitical and border change, Amirabdollahian highlighted that the military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has raised concerns in the region and the Caucasus region is going through difficult conditions.

Iran believes that respect for the territorial integrity of countries in the Caucasus region should be considered as a principle, he further noted.

Pointing to the correct track of Iran-Armenia relations, he underlined that Armenia’s security is the security of the region.

He stated that Iran has made clear its concerns about the presence of foreign forces in the region, and tonight is a good opportunity to have new agreements on developing relations.

Mirzoyan, for his part, thanked Amirabdollahian for his presence in Yerevan and noted that many contacts and meetings have been made between the officials of the two states, which is a sign of the long-standing and friendly ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia.

Armenia is ready to secure and enhance ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he highlighted.

