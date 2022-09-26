An analyst with the Kepler International Institute has said that the Zangezur corridor implementation can reduce Iran’s regional importance more than any other thing.

The dangerous point in the recent developments can be Azerbaijan’s feeling of power that leads to decisions to conduct explorations in the south of the Caspian Sea which will lead to more tension between Azerbaijan and Iran, Homayon Falakshahi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Strengthening Azerbaijan will be useful for Turkey, he said, adding that because it will increase Turkey's options for gas supplies and Ankara can get a better price in the upcoming gas negotiations with Iran.

He said that in the long run, these developments can do important damage to the gas exports market of Iran which is irreversible.

The establishment of the new Silk Road between China and Europe through this line is another danger for Iran’s interests that is still far from being realized, he added.

