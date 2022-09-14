Iran's National Center for Cyberspace says Albania’s claim of accusing Iran of launching a cyberattack against that country is a sheer lie, as the Islamic Republic of Iran, itself, is among the victims of such attacks against its fuel distribution network, ports’ terminal, the subway system, and nuclear facilities.

The statement released by Iran's National Center for Cyberspace reads as follows:

We are faced with a heavy political and media campaign, in which not only the vital infrastructure networks of our country are faced with destructive cyber-attacks and those who claim that cyberspace needs to be safe and sound remain dead silent about it, a country (Albania) that is the host of criminal terrorist who is themselves responsible for inflicting heavy losses against our nation and accepting responsibility, is now baselessly accusing Iran of such cyberattacks.

There are sufficient documents and proof that an international, politically motivated scenario, led by countries that are themselves the pioneers of cyberattacks, is launched at a very vast scale to accuse our country of such attacks.

That is while they have themselves launched a huge eavesdropping espionage program empire that is quite aggressive, inclusive of hacking, penetration into most secret national projects, and… whose first cyberattack was launched against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program during the course of the previous years in several phases.

The National Center for Cyberspace argued that this act is in the framework of scenario-writing to ruin the international reputation of our country, imposing international pressure, and trying to justify unilateral and illegal acts, which are all politically motivated and are seriously condemned.

It says that the challenges launched against Iran in the IT and cyber field baselessly have aftermaths, that the scenario-makers in this plot should beware of since the long chain of criminals involved in this plot are all identified and are in need of thorough consideration before making baseless judgments.

