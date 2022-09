Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will head a high-profile political and economic delegation to Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Raisi will have a vis-à-vis meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will participate in the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

He will also give a speech at the summit and meet with the leaders of the SCO member states on the sidelines.

