​The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has discussed the baseless accusations leveled by foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, stressing that three islands of Bumusa, the Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb eternally belong to Iran.

In reaction to the final statement of the 153rd meeting of the foreign ministers of the council, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that the three islands are eternal and inseparable parts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kanaani emphasized that the destructive and seditious policies of the United States and the Zionist regime, as well as miscalculations of certain regional states that paved the way for foreign forces to meddle in the security equations of the region, are the most important sources of instability in West Asia, expressing regret that certain member states of the council refuse to take responsibility and reform the failed and incompetent policies; and instead, they try to insist on repetitive and tedious statements as well as resort to blaming game.

The FM spokesman also said that the Islamic Republic has always underlined that it believes in regional cooperation without foreigners’ presence as the best way to resolve problems, enhance relationships among neighboring states, and guarantee common security and stability.

As to the return of Kuwaiti and the UAE ambassadors to Iran and the continuation of talks with Saudi Arabia to restore ties, he mentioned that Tehran underscores the need for cooperation by all regional states to improve security, stability, and peace in the Persian Gulf region.

Urging certain regional countries to change their paradoxical behaviors, Kanaani noted that the Islamic Republic calls for interaction and collaboration as the best strategy to resolve issues and that Tehran embraces positive and constructive initiatives.

