The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has condemned the United States and Britain for keeping mute when it comes to cyberattacks against Iran.

The mission issued a statement on Thursday, ruling out the US-UK attempt to accuse the Islamic Republic of playing any kind of role in a cyberattack against Albania, explaining that Washington and London lack the legitimacy and competency to put forward such allegations against Iran.

The following is the statement:

“As a victim of cyber-attacks, Iran strongly condemns any cyber-attack targeting civilian infrastructure in all its forms & manifestations. We rejected the baseless accusations of the US and the UK against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding an alleged cyberattack on Albania.

The US and the UK, that had previously remained silent in numerous cyberattacks against Iran’s infrastructures and its nuclear facilities, and had even directly or indirectly supported those measures, lack any legitimacy to level such accusations against Iran

As the main victim of terrorism, Iran urges the Member States of the UN to uphold their international obligations in combating terrorism by not harboring or supporting terrorist groups within their territory.

Iran, as a country that has been repeatedly attacked by cyberattacks, is an important part of responsible international efforts to deal with the threat of cyberattacks.”

According to IRNA, the US’s National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson claimed that Washington holds Iran accountable for the cyberattack that happened on July 15.

On Wednesday, Albanian Prime minister Edi Rama made some unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and issued a statement informing of severing ties with Iran.

Meanwhile, following the expulsion of an anti-Iran terrorist group dubbed MKO from Iraq, the terrorists were moved to Albania because the US wants to keep the group alive in order to use them in sabotage and spy operation against the Iranians.

The Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret for Albania's improper decision, while the European country is hosting a terrorist group named MKO, which shows Tirana is being affected by third parties.

The ministry ruled out the unproven claims against the Islamic Republic, underscoring that the roles played by third parties, who raised some allegations against Tehran, indicate that certain states sponsoring terrorism are behind sowing such kind of discord.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that some reports on improper manners of local authorities in Tirana in dealing with Iran's diplomats have caused concern among Iranian officials.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Islamic Republic as one of the countries that have been targeted in several cyberattacks dismisses any misuse of cyberspace as a tool to attack other countries’ crucial infrastructure.

