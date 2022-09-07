The Islamic Republic of Iran's Army will begin the 1401 Might Wargame on Wednesday in the general area of Isfahan province’s Nasrabad region.

The Spokesman of the 1401 Might wargame General Karim Cheshak elaborated on the army operation, and said, “In this wargame, the Iranian Army’s infantry, armored, cannon, helicopters, engineering, airborne, and electrical wars units will participate, with the logistical support of the Army's Air Force planes and fighter jets for two days in the general area of Isfahan province’s Nasrabad region.

“The war game is launched aimed at evaluating and improvement of the IRI Army war units in confrontation with modern times’ threats,” he added.

General Cheshak further elaborated that one of the objectives of the two-day war game is rapid transportation of the war forces in some areas of the homeland into their planned mission areas as rapid-reaction forces.

He said that implementing various types of innovative local tactics and multifaceted expertise of the special force units of the Iranian Army, high-level harmony among the operating units in combination operations, acting of the professional and management units at the war front in accordance with the needs of the ongoing war, based on the real scenes of some recent wars, and aggressive and defensive practices are among the planned phases of this war-game.

Cheshak said that all those acts will be precisely monitored and then evaluated.

endNewsMessage1