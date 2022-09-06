Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said on Monday that the Iraqi government has assured Iran that a good situation and security will be in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrims.

Referring to the Interior Ministry's measures for Arbaeen pilgrims, Vahidi said that good work has been done at the borders of the country for the pilgrims and they can easily leave the country from the land borders and they have no particular problems in this regard.

Pointing to the issue of security in Iraq, he underscored that the Iraqi government has assured Iran that there will be good conditions and security for Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq.

Every year, millions of Muslims from Iran, Iraq, and many other countries set out on an 80-kilometer-long walk from the holy city of Najaf, where Imam Hossein's father Imam Ali (AS)’s shrine is located, to Imam Hossein’s shrine in Karbala.

