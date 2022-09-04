Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation on Saturday examined bilateral relations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in a statement on Saturday said that Lavrov and Amirabdollahian held talks over telephone conversation and discussed the schedule of high-level meetings and upcoming summits, The Russian news agency Tass reported.

The two sides coordinated their plans for future high-level meetings and summits, it noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted that the two sides discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation and they agreed to maintain coordination between the two states on international and regional issues.

