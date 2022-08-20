Iran’s Interior Minister said that the current administration wants to activate border markets.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ahmad Vahidi said that activation of border markets would improve both the livelihood of residents of border area and the security of borders.

Vahidi said that all border markets were active in Iran, but Kuhak market on the border with Afghanistan is being disturbed due to security issues in Afghanistan.

He noted that the administration was making efforts to negotiating with neighboring countries to keep all border markets active.

On the border tensions with the Taliban’s border guards, he said that some shooting incidents have taken place that were caused by the fact that the Taliban’s guards are not sufficiently trained.

