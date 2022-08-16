President Raisi said that the enemies of the Islamic Republic have used all their power to disappoint the people of the system and they do not hesitate to sabotage, lie or deceive in this regard.

Speaking in the meeting of the government with the board of directors and the heads of specialized commissions of the parliament, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi stated that the Popular Administration took over the responsibility of running the country under special circumstances and said, "43 years after the establishment of the Islamic Republic, what is expected is that things go forward with the convergence, empathy and agreement of all elements of the governance system".

The President added, "In order to follow this path, we have the Declaration of the Second Step of the Islamic Revolution, which has very accurately outlined the current situation, the desired situation, and the necessary steps to achieve a lifestyle that the Islamic Revolution deserves".

Raisi stated that the government and the parliament, as the legislators and enforcers of the country's laws, have a common responsibility to solve people's problems and create an opening in economic, cultural, and social issues, and stated, "The requirements and concerns of the society must be identified very precisely in order to provide and take steps to resolve them".

The President clarified, "As the members of the parliament supported the government with their careful consideration during the review of the qualifications of the ministers, they should also support the government now as a manifestation of the will of the people in the development and progress of the country".

Saying that we are all on the same ship and the failure of each of us means the failure of the Islamic Republic system, Raisi said, "I, for my part in the government, will notify every law that is approved in the parliament for implementation without delay, and I believe that even if a law has defects or weaknesses in our opinion, it should not be delayed in its implementation, but efforts should be made to solve its problems in the parliament itself during its implementation".

The President introduced the government and the parliament as the two arms of governance in the country and added, "It is necessary for the government and the members of the parliament to coordinate more, especially on projects that have a financial burden".

Emphasizing that today all elements of the country are obliged to create hope, the President stated, "The enemies of the Islamic Republic have used all their power to disappoint the people of the system and they do not hesitate to sabotage, lie or deceive in this regard".

Raisi continued, "Against this wave, there is the government and parliament, which say that they know the problems of the society well and are looking to solve them".

The President stated that the supervision of the parliament on the performance of the government is a good and worthy thing, and noted, "Supervision should of course be applied in a way that does not take away the courage of the managers, because if this happens, a manager will no longer be able to properly carry out their missions".

Ayatollah Raisi stated that the cooperation between the government and the parliament has had constructive and important results so far, and added, "The economic reforms that started in this government with the support of the parliament were among the things that were delayed for years and the previous governments and parliaments had delayed implementing them ".

At the end of his speech, Raisi welcomed the holding of specialised meetings between the ministers and parliament commissions and said that these meetings can help the government and the parliament to understand the country's issues and lead to greater coordination between the two branches.

