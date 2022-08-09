Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the Zionists' crime with regard to martyring Palestinian women and children are a sign of the regime’s desperation and weakness.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a phone call with Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

He congratulated the Resistance Front's victories in the battle against the Zionist enemy, commemorated martyrs of the resistance and described the Zionists' crime with regard to martyring Palestinian women and children as a sign of the regime’s desperation and weakness.

Appreciating Haniyeh's positions in maintaining the unity of the resistance groups, he described this unity as a great success for the Resistance Axis.

It is a great achievement that the resistance was able to stand against the Zionist enemy’s military power and force them to cease fire and accept the terms of the resistance within two days, he noted.

It is remarkable that in this battle, only a part of the resistance was against the enemy, and this is a great achievement that showed the inability and weakness of the Zionists more than ever.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh appreciated Iran’s supports, saying: The Zionist enemy was trying to impose its equations on the Palestinians and the resistance in the Gaza Strip, but it faced the Palestinian nation’s heroic resistance.

The recent victory of the Resistance Front opened a new chapter in the Palestinian resistance fight against the Zionist regime, he added.

We are determined to continue this jihad until the final victory, he stressed.

