Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a meeting with secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement that the logic of resistance is superior, and the eventual winner, as well as both defendable and practical now.

In his Thursday evening meeting with Ziad al-Nakhala, President Raisi expressed certainty that the Palestinian resistance strategy is victorious, despite obstacles and oppositions, since the Muslim nations in the region deeply disgust the Zionist regime, and consider the main and fundamental way of encountering that regime continuing the resistance movement.

The president referred to the ongoing developments in occupied lands, adding that neither the so-called peace treaties have been able to put an end to the resistance, movement, nor the notorious acts of the Zionist regime, and that is why the enemy is left hopeless and amazed.

President Raisi also referred to the Zionist regime’s efforts aimed at normalizing full diplomatic and comprehensive relations with the regional countries.

He said that the Zionist regime of Israel had assumed that by normalizing ties with those countries it can create security for itself, while none of those moves has led to security for the Zionists, and will ever create security for them, since they are incapable of proper prediction of the future of the region and the upcoming developments.

President Raisi said that supporting the Palestinian resistance is the definite and unchangeable policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we have no doubt about coming true of the victory of the Islamic resistance movement, which was the dream of Martyr Qassem Soleimani, and the entire resistance martyrs.

He said that the different nations’ continued support for Palestine, is the greatest obstacle in the way of America and the usurper and illegal Zionist regime’s regional policies, since the Muslim nations in the region hate the Zionist regime, and resistance is the main and fundamental way of encountering that regime.

The secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, too, expressed delight to have a meeting with President Raisi, and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong and mighty presence in the region and the world today more than ever before, and there is no doubt that the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran has played a decisive role in strengthening relations with the regional countries, and resistance against the oppressor powers.

Ziad al-Nakhala also referred to the Zionist regime’s impotence in encountering the resistance movement forces, especially in Gaza Strip, arguing that today, in addition to its mighty presence in Gaza, the resistance forces have a strong presence in the East Bank of the Jordanian River, and this will lead in the future to mounting pressure against the Zionist regime, and changes in the equations in Palestine, and this is due to the blessings of Iran’s support for the resistance force.

He expressed regret over the normalizing relations of some countries with the racist Zionist regime, reiterating that the resistance forces have fortunately control over the developments in Palestine, and this has led to serial defeats of the Zionist regime in achieving its objectives.

Ziad al-Nakhala said that the resistance movement has achieved eye-catching goals, and is today shining stronger than ever before.

He said that the continuation of this path will definitely lead to the annihilation of the Zionist regime, thanks to the relentless supports by the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and victory is close at hand by grace of God, after which we will all together enter the Holy Quds.

endNewsMessage1